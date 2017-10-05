Ventura coy on exit talk

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura has refused to rule out resigning if the Azzurri lose to FYR Macedonia on Friday.

Italy only need to draw with Macedonia in order to secure a playoff place for the 2018 World Cup, but the pressure is on Ventura to deliver after two poor performances against Spain and Israel last month.

“Team and formation? Beyond those things, I’m interested in desire and enthusiasm,” the 69-year-old said at a Press conference.

“The players have always made themselves available and got involved. We’ve already picked up 18 points, but we have to do more and [pick up] at least two more to have a good position in the playoffs.

“There’s always an obligation for us to win, even in friendlies. This week was one of the best in terms of preparation.

“This is a very good group from a technical point of view, but also in terms of character.

“Verdi? He’ll have to prove his worth and that he wants to stay in this group. Change of formation? Enthusiasm is more important than the formation.

“We’ve been working hard to pick up points and have a better draw [in the playoffs]. I’ve learned a lot from [the players].

“Playoffs? I don’t expect anything in particular, apart from that they’ll be games to win.

“We knew we could get to this point. There’s no despair but awareness [of the situation].

“Our physical condition? Even better than in September, and we know we’ll be even more so in November.

“Will I resign if we lose to Macedonia? We’re already playing for the playoffs. Maybe no-one knows, but that’s how it is.”