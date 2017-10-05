Chiellini: Italy must ignore criticism

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini insists Italy “must isolate” themselves from criticism ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against FYR Macedonia.

Italy have come under fire for a string of disappointing displays, leaving them all-but-needing the playoffs to book their place in Russia next summer, but Chiellini admits the lack of harmony outside the Azzurri’s camp is not helping.

“It’ll be a challenging game, Macedonia have a lot of quality going forward so it won’t be easy,” the Juventus defender said at a Press conference.

“We have to stay focused throughout the game. ‘Apocalypse’ in the event of failing to qualifying? Unfortunately, there are highs and lows and people don’t have to go over the top with what they say.

“Indeed, we must isolate ourselves from these voices. We’ll face the playoffs with great confidence and respect for our opponents.

“Certain voices mustn’t affect us. Criticism? We lost to Spain, one of the best teams in modern football.”