Spalletti: Milan still formidable

By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti believes Milan remain a ‘formidable’ side ahead of the Derby della Madonnina, despite their recent spate of defeats.

Milan have lost three of their last seven games to Lazio, Sampdoria and Roma, prompting Coach Vincenzo Montella to feel the heat, but Spalletti insists the Rossoneri played better than their scores suggested.

“I already feel the bubbly atmosphere of the derby, it’ll be a crazy game,” he told Calciomercato.com.

“People in the city live it daily, they stop you at traffic lights! History says the winner is the team that come back from behind? I sincerely prefer for us to take the lead.

“It’ll be a complicated game, the last two Milan defeats are being talked about, but I’ve seen how they lost.

“They faced Lazio, who are a complicated team to face, but Milan are very formidable.

“Different to the Rome derby? Yes, but I’ll tell you why another time. For now, we’re feeling the affection and heartbeat of our fans’ hearts.

“I’ll be facing a friend and great opponent like Montella: he played under me when I kept Empoli up.

“He had a heart problem, but I played him in a crucial game: we won and stayed up. From there, it can be said that my career began as a Coach.

“Nineteen points after seven games? We have a lot of points, but we could’ve picked up even more.

“We still have to grow and do better in certain respects. When will we see Spalletti’s Inter? It’s hard to say, but I see great availability and interest from the players.

“I always look for improvements [from my players]. We can’t shirk from any confrontations.

“Icardi? I don’t agree with Sampaoli. I don’t see him to be struggling. He was perfect in our last game.

“Would I take second place? Second place would be really nice, but there’s still so much to do and we must be like a fine car.”