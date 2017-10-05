Pandev: Macedonia nothing to lose

By Football Italia staff

Goran Pandev warns FYR Macedonia “have nothing to lose” when they face “my second home” Italy on Friday.

Only a win will do for Italy if they are to avoid a tough draw in the 2018 World Cup playoffs, but Pandev did his bit to pile the pressure on the Azzurri, despite his allegiance to the country.

“Italy? They’re now my second home. We hope to have a good game tomorrow,” the Genoa forward told Sky Sport Italia.

“We all know that Ventura’s team are the favourites, but we have nothing to lose.

“We have so many young lads. It’s a new generation with little experience in such important games, but we’re building a beautiful national team and we hope to pick up so many results in the future.

“Are Genoa with Juric? Certainly, he’s a great Coach. He’s working well and doing a great job during the week.

“Things haven’t gone as we’d thought on Sundays, but we hope our luck will change.”