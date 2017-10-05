NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
Spalletti swipes at VAR critics
By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has taken a cheeky swipe at critics of video assistant referees. “Maybe it poses them some disadvantages…”

VAR has endured a mixed start in Serie A but is considered to be improving with each matchday, and Spalletti suggested those who had disapproved of the technology did not benefit from it.

“There have been improvements and it’s yielding results,” he told Premium Sport.

“This is the right way to follow. I don’t understand those who want to go back to how it was before: maybe it poses them some advantages…”

