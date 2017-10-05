Buffon to debut new Italy kit

By Football Italia staff

Italy have launched their new home kit, with Gianluigi Buffon due to wear it exclusively against FYR Macedonia.

A giant mural of Buffon wearing the strip was unveiled in Turin on Thursday, and a statement on the Italian national team’s official website explained how the Italy squad had “given up the opportunity” of debuting it in their clash with Macedonia.

This is to bestow Buffon the ‘honour’ of wearing the Azzurri for the first time ever, marking just shy of 20 years since his international bow and ahead of possibly his record-sixth World Cup.

The site adds Italy’s decision to let the veteran goalkeeper play in their outfield jersey has “never been seen so far in football.”

“The jersey was designed to reinvigorate the memories of the great Italian glories of the past, with references to the Tricolor on the edges of the sleeves and behind the collar,” explained Vivo Azzurro.

“That unforgettable blue is also always there, ready to bring back memories of those unforgettable feelings of when you first wore it to watch your heroes in front of the TV and the first time you felt the thrill of a match and the joy of seeing the ball in the opposing goal.”

Italy’s players will wear the kit for the first time against Albania on October 9.

Image courtesy vivoazzurro.it