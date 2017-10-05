‘Guidolin aimed rifle at Palermo players!’

Former Italy striker Amauri has claimed that Francesco Guidolin once “aimed a rifle” at him and his Palermo teammates – for motivational purposes.

In one of the more bizarre coaching methods, Amauri explained how the former Swansea City boss used the weapon to emphasise his demands for Palermo to “finish off” West Ham in their 2006 UEFA Cup tie, which the Rosanero went on to win.

“I’ll never forget what happened one afternoon in training,” the New York Cosmos veteran told Il Giornale di Sicilia.

“We prepared for the second leg of our UEFA Cup tie with West Ham and Guidolin came into the dressing room with a big bag.

“He then pulled out a rifle and aimed it at all my teammates and I, exclaiming, ‘we’ve hurt them, now let’s go on the pitch and finish them off…’

“I remember that with [Fabio] Simplicio, we managed to hold back the laughter, but it’s a nice memory, which I still remember with pleasure.”