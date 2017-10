Milan dealt Antonelli boost

By Football Italia staff

Milan have been handed a fitness boost after Luca Antonelli returned to training on Thursday.

Antonelli had been struggling with a muscle injury for the past month, but Milan’s official website confirmed the left-back had trained lightly with the players not on international duty.

Consequently, the 30-year-old should be back in the Rossoneri’s squad for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter on October 15.