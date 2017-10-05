Di Biagio hails debutant Depaoli

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Di Biagio hailed debutant Fabio Depaoli for a ‘great’ performance during Italy Under-21s’ 6-2 victory over Hungary on Thursday.

Depaoli only broke into Chievo’s first team at the start of the season, and the 20-year-old midfielder marked his first appearance for the Azzurrini with a goal.

“I’m sorry about the two goals we conceded because we also need to grow in this aspect,” the Coach said after the game.

“Being 5-0 up doesn’t mean you should let go. We had a good first half and approached it the right way, with the desire to go to [our opponents’] goal with individual and team play.

“We’re happy, but we still have a lot of work to do.

“I don’t know if it was a case of us playing well or if they weren’t as good as they were against Germany last month.

“The important thing was to do well and play well. We did both of those things, but we have to be more convincing because when the level is raised, we need to improve in some situations.

“Depaoli? He moved well and was tidy. It’s normal that he doesn’t know what I want or his teammates just yet, but he had a great game.”