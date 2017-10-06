Del Piero: ‘Juventus more vulnerable’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero sees his former side as “more vulnerable” this season, after six Scudetti in a row.

The Bianconeri are just two points off the top of Serie A after six wins in seven games, but Napoli are leading the way while playing some spectacular football.

“I see Juve as more vulnerable than in previous years,” Del Piero admitted in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I always see them as number one favourite, but with less of a margin. And this Napoli is absolutely worthy of the Scudetto.

“[Napoli Coach Maurizio] Sarri is a very interesting person, but above all he’s got a great football brain. You just have to look at certain goals to see they’ve got years of preparation behind them.

“This season his players are also more aware. In addition the structure of the club has grown alongside the growth on the pitch.

“[President Aurelio] De Laurentiis has been brilliant in that, don’t forget that Napoli were in Serie B with us.

“Can they fight to the end? It’s never easy to battle on three fronts, playing almost the same players. In the long run you risk losing some of your sheen.

“They wouldn’t have wanted [Arkadiusz] Milik’s injury, it limits the possibility of rotation. Sarri has created a near perfect machine, but sometimes he’ll also have to improvise and trust his whole squad.

“I’d have also liked to have him [Sarri] as a Coach. Maybe with the knowledge of football I have now, which is much deeper than when I was 20.”

Del Piero named Leonardo Bonucci’s departure, which broke up the famous ‘BBC’ backline, as being the reason for Juve being more vulnerable this season.

“I remember when Leo arrived in Turin, he’s made huge progress over the years. We’re also talking about a leader and a scrupulous professional.

“Playing for Juve made him better, and he made Juve better. The club has always made changes in recent years, but a fortress like the BBC hasn’t been touched and there’s no doubt that was a serious loss.

“There’s also the fact that changing players at the back isn’t like doing it in attack, you need time to perfect movements and situations.

“Napoli will have to take advantage of the time needed to oil certain mechanisms again.

“Can Daniele Rugani replace Bonucci? It’s hard to say without working with him every day. Players have to be evaluated in the game and also on a daily basis.

“Young players with quality, like him, have to follow a certain path at Juve, they don’t just become starters overnight.

“[Alvaro] Morata and [Paulo] Dybala were on the bench when they first arrived at Juve.”