Del Piero: ‘Dybala, be like me’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero says Paulo Dybala "has everything to stay at Juventus for life, if he wants to".

The Argentine forward inherited the number 10 shirt this summer, and Pinturicchio is perhaps its most celebrated wearer.

“I’m so happy,” Del Piero told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about Dybala.

“The 10 wasn’t really my property: before me Robi Baggio, [Omar] Sivori and [Michel] Platini had worn it. And now there’s a superstar who has everything to stay at Juve for life, if he wants to.

“He’s raised his level even further at the start of this season, he’s doing exciting things. I’m not just talking about goals, I’m talking about how he can decide matches when he turns it on. He also has rare moral qualities.

“I hope he can find what I did in Turin, because no-one can enter the hearts of the fans like him.”

Del Piero spent 19 years with the Bianconeri, even going down to Serie B after the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

“It was a wonderful journey, I loved and love this shirt as a part of me. My debut, the first Scudetto, the Champions League… I couldn’t choose just one moment.

“And after the first year I was going to go to Parma! I don’t even know all the details of the negotiation, I just know at a certain point Marcello Lippi said it was fine to have this kid as the fourth striker.

“Serie B? The whole of 2006 was a crazy year. We came back from the World Cup to find ourselves in B without knowing why.

“It’s enough to look at the teams from the 2006 World Cup final to see that Juve disappeared in the space of one summer. Everything went over my head, without me being able to do anything.

“When the club asked me what I wanted to do though, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I was the captain of a team I felt was part of me, and with which I had won everything.

“I felt the need to set an example and accelerate the reconstruction. The circle closed in 2012: six years after that earthquake, Juve returned to winning the Scudetto.

“And I was able to end a certain type of football with a last, unexpected title.”

His departure was controversial though, as Juve President Andrea Agnelli didn’t offer the club legend a new contract…

“Life is made up of moments and Juventus have a really clear structure today, made up of really good directors,” Del Piero said.

“I’ve had the chance to meet Andrea Agnelli, we’ve clarified things and today I can say calmly that there’s no bad blood between us.”

As well as praising Dybala, Del Piero had some kind words for Rodrigo Bentancur.

“[Coach Max] Allegri is an absolutely guarantee in this regard, he has his eye on the players. It’s clear that compared to a normal 20-year-old, Bentancur is much more ready.”