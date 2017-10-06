ADL: ‘Juventus should be worried’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis notes “I’d be worried” if he were Juventus.

The Bianconeri have won the Scudetto for the past six years in a row, but the Partenopei currently sit two points ahead of them at the Serie A summit.

“Has our start made Juventus nervous?” De Laurentiis considered, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“More than nervous, I’d be worried. After six Scudetti, you can’t always be sure you’ll win again.

“They’ve lost important players in recent years, and then if someone is scoring less than could be a problem.

“Giorgio Chiellini is there, but [Leonardo] Bonucci went to Milan and he was crucial. They didn't replace [Andrea] Pirlo and I’d have kept [Paul] Pogba for the rest of my life.”

De Laurentiis also discussed his own side, who have won their first seven games of the Serie A season.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m not getting carried away either. I still think we’ll only know the truth at the end of March.”