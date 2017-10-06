NEWS
Friday October 6 2017
El Shaarawy to miss Macedonia
By Football Italia staff

Italy look set to be without Stephan El Shaarawy for tonight’s game with Macedonia, while Roberto Gagliardini had stitches.

The Azzurri have already lost Marco Verratti, Daniele De Rossi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Claudio Marchisio to injury, while Daniele Rugani dislocated a finger.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that El Shaarawy is suffering with a thigh injury, which will force him to sit in the stands for tonight’s World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, Roberto Gagliardini needed two stitches above his eye after catching an elbow or stray boot in training.

