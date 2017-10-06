Zanetti: ‘Icardi will be Argentina striker’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti believes Inter captain Mauro Icardi “has all the time to become the Argentina number 9”.

The Albiceleste drew 0-0 with Peru last night, with Icardi remaining on the bench, and as things stand they won’t qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

“Icardi will have all the time to become the national team’s number 9,” Nerazzurri vice-President Zanetti told Sky.

“If you analyse the Venezuela game, when Argentina had chances it was always him and he provoked the goal.

“Gonzalo Higuain? In my opinion, in the end, he’ll go to the World Cup. He’s just having a moment which isn’t positive.

“Can Lionel Messi play with Paulo Dybala? Jorge Sampaoli is just at the beginning of his work, and he’ll have time to work on that, hopefully he can do so by taking Argentina to the World Cup.”