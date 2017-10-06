‘Milan transfers make no sense’

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi doesn’t understand their transfer campaign - “I’ve never seen a team change 11 players…”

The former Italian Prime Minister sold the club to Yonghong Li’s consortium earlier this year, and the Chinese group invested heavily in the summer.

However, despite the money spent the former owner hasn’t been impressed.

“I didn’t understand their transfer campaign,” Berlusconi admitted to Corriere della Sera.

“I’ve never seen a team change 11 players. With all that money, you couldn’t buy a top player?

“Explain to me how Suso and [Giacomo] Bonaventura stay on the bench when they’re the two most technically gifted players?

“They gave the captain’s armband to a player [Leonardo Bonucci] who was a symbol of Juventus for years. [Riccardo] Montolivo is there, the armband was entrusted to him.”

Berlusconi was also asked about Vincenzo Montella, and revealed he didn’t want to appoint the Coach.

“I wanted [Cristian] Brocchi to stay on the bench, but I was in a hospital bed between life and death and they told me Montella.”