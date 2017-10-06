Andres Iniesta won’t be joining Juventus in the summer, as the midfielder has renewed his contract with Barcelona.
The Spanish international was set to become a free agent in the summer, with rumours the Bianconeri had made initial enquiries about bringing him to Turin.
It was a strategy which bore similarities to the decision to bring Andrea Pirlo to Juventus Stadium on a free transfer in 2011.
However, the Blaugrana have today confirmed that Iniesta has signed a new contract, which will keep the 33-year-old at Camp Nou for the rest of his career.
“Andrés Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the Club for the rest of his career,” a statement reads.
“The signing will take place at Camp Nou at 12:30pm CET. Following the signing, around 1.00pm local time, FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Iniesta will address the media in the Camp Nou press room.”