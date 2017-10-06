Iniesta renews with Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Andres Iniesta won’t be joining Juventus in the summer, as the midfielder has renewed his contract with Barcelona.

The Spanish international was set to become a free agent in the summer, with rumours the Bianconeri had made initial enquiries about bringing him to Turin.

It was a strategy which bore similarities to the decision to bring Andrea Pirlo to Juventus Stadium on a free transfer in 2011.

However, the Blaugrana have today confirmed that Iniesta has signed a new contract, which will keep the 33-year-old at Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

“Andrés Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the Club for the rest of his career,” a statement reads.

“The signing will take place at Camp Nou at 12:30pm CET. Following the signing, around 1.00pm local time, FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Iniesta will address the media in the Camp Nou press room.”