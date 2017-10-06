BBC to start for Italy

By Football Italia staff

The ‘BBC’ looks set to be reunited for Italy tonight, as Giampiero Ventura goes for a 3-4-3 formation.

The defensive line-up of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini was the backbone for both Juventus and the Azzurri for several years, with Gianluigi Buffon behind them.

However, Bonucci left Juve to join Milan in the summer, and Chellini was injured for the previous international break, so the trio haven’t played together since the Champions League final.

It’s expected that Ventura will go for a 3-4-3 formation against Macedonia tonight, with all three expected to start.

Buffon will retain his place in goal, with the width provided by Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.

Marco Parolo and Roberto Gagliardini should start in an injury hit midfield, with Ciro Immobile leading the line up-front.

Simone Verdi is likely to start on the right, with Lorenzo Insigne on the other flank.

Probable Italy line-up: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Zappacosta, Parolo, Gagliardini, Darmian; Verdi, Immobile, Insigne