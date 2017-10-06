Marotta: ‘Juventus aren’t nervous’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta responds to Aurelio De Laurentiis - “we’re not nervous”.

The Napoli President had suggested that the Bianconeri were worried by his side, who have enjoyed a perfect start to the Serie A season.

“We’re not nervous,” Marotta shurugged, speaking to Sky.

“The league is made up of interconnected phases, there are still a lot of games to play and for now we can only analyse the few matches we’ve played. We’re content.

“VAR? Juventus know there is a need for technical support for the referee. We accept the new technology and we know we’re in a testing phase so there will need to be improvements in the protocol.

“[Mario] Mandzukic’s goal was rightly ruled-out, but I don’t know why they didn’t call for VAR on [Gonzalo] Higuain’s penalty claim in the 94th minute.”

It has been suggested that Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi could end up in Turin, as an eventual replacement for Max Allegri.

“We’re not thinking about a Coach, but he [Inzaghi] is an emerging Coach and I’m sure he’ll have a great career.

“That said, I repeat that we’re happy and satisfied with Allegri’s work.”

Paulo Dybala didn’t get off the bench for Argentina’s 0-0 draw with Peru, while Gonzalo Higuain wasn’t even in the squad…

“Argentina have great players. [Lionel] Messi remains the best player in the world, so it’s clear that it’s difficult for La Joya and Higuain to get in.”