Hysaj: ‘Napoli want the Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj confirms “everyone wants” the Scudetto this season but “we have to work hard and win games”.

The Partenopei haven’t won Serie A since 1990, but they’re currently top with seven wins from their first seven fixtures.

“Everyone wants it [the Scudetto], it’s been missing from Naples for a long time,” Hysaj told Premium Sport.

“This is a great city and the fans deserve it, so we’ll do our best. We’re not alone yet though, we need to keep our heads down, work and win all the games.

“We’re doing well and we must continue with humility, we’re a great group. It’s beautiful to play for Napoli, and it’s nice to hear people say we play the best football in Italy and Europe.

“Manchester City are a great team too, I can’t wait to test ourselves against them and see where we are.”