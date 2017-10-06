Marotta: ‘No problems for renewals’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta sees “no problems” for renewals “we’re happy to have players like Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini”.

Both defenders are out of contract at the end of the current season, but even at 36 and 33 they could be offered new deals.

“We have players whose contracts are coming to an end and we’re evaluating various positions,” Marotta told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We’ll define our contractual relations without problems, both sides have the desire to continue and we’re happy to have players like Barzagli and Chiellini.”