ADL: ‘Scudetto is possible’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis says ‘Scudetto’ “is a word we can say” but “we’re only in October”.

The Partenopei are top of Serie A with seven wins out of seven, a record which has fans dreaming of a first title since 1990.

“It’s nice to be at the top of the table,” De Laurentiis said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli this afternoon.

“What counts will be the end of March, we can’t puff our chests up now or sing any arias. We’ll work humbly as Neapolitans do.

“It [Scudetto] is a work we can say, but let’s remember that we’re only in October and anything can happen, just look at [Arkadiusz] Milik’s second injury.

“Thanks to our medical staff we don’t make a habit of injuries for the amount of games we play. Luckily there’s the January window so we can agree and see what to do.

“We’ve invested in [Roberto] Ingress, a mature player who plays for a club, Chievo, who we really respect. We’ll see what to do.”