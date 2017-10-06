Roma miss Financial Fair Play target

By Football Italia staff

Roma have announced they’ve missed one of the parameters of their Financial Fair Play arrangement.

It was announced in April that the Giallorossi had met their obligations for the 2016-17 season, as set out in the terms of the agreement made in May 2015.

However, the club has announced that it failed to meet one of the parameters in the agreement in their financial statement to June 30, 2017 so more information will have to be submitted to UEFA and the Club Financial Control Body.

The violation in question, which isn’t specified, carries no automatic sanction, and no statutory provision for what any such sanction should be.

The club therefore warns that the decision of the CFCB “cannot be foreseen today”.