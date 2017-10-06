Jorginho would accept Brazil call

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho’s agent confirms the midfielder “would accept” a call-up by Brazil, even if he wants to play for Italy.

The Napoli midfielder has been capped by the Azzurri, but only in friendlies so he’d still be eligible to play for the country of his birth.

Jorginho moved to Italy when he was young, and played for the Italy Under-21s thanks to his ancestry, so he’s been open about wanting to represent La Nazionale.

“In my opinion, he’s not being called-up by Italy just because [Giampiero] Ventura’s formation doesn’t include a player of his characteristics,” Joao Santos said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Brazil? It’s possible, because Jorginho still hasn’t played an official match for Italy. If he plays against Manchester City it’s possible the Brazil CT [Tite] will call him.

“Is he disappointed? No, but at this point it’s impossible to wear the Azzurri shirt. If the call came from Brazil he would accept it.”