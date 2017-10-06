Official: Heynckes replaces Ancelotti

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich have officially announced that Jupp Heynckes has been appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement.

The Italian was sacked by the Bundesliga champions last week, following the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rumours began to emerge this week that Heynckes could come out of retirement to steer the team until the end of the season, and today the Bavarians have confirmed that.

“The board of FC Bayern München AG and Jupp Heynckes have today reached an agreement until 30 June 2018,” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“Jupp Heynckes will take over the position of head coach of FC Bayern München from Monday.

“Peter Hermann and Hermann Gerland will join Heynckes as his assistants. Peter Hermann has left his post as assistant coach at Bundesliga 2 leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf, while Hermann Gerland, current sporting head of the FC Bayern Campus, will step back from his work with the youth setup to assist the first team until the end of the season.

“Jupp Heynckes and his assistants Peter Hermann and Hermann Gerland are best remembered among all football fans for the treble in 2013.

“In his two previous spells at Bayern, Heynckes won two German titles and is the most successful coach in the club’s history.”