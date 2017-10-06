Lucas: ‘Adapting to Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Leiva says he’s “in a phase of adaptation” to Italian football which he sees as slower but more tactical than the Premier League.

The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Liverpool before joining Lazio this summer, and he spoke to FoxSports in his native Brazil about his new move.

“I was looking for something new in a new country after so many years in England,” Lucas said.

“I needed a new challenge, and in Lazio I found everything I was looking for. It’s a nice club coming off a great season, and they’re now in the Europa League.

“The city is wonderful too, it’s a new opportunity for my family and for everyone. Italian football gives you the opportunity to grow tactically.

“I’m very happy with the start of the season and also the Supercoppa win over Juventus.

“The game in the Premier League is less static than Italian football, at least from what I’ve learned in the last two months.

“I’m still in a phase of adaptation after so long at one club and in one league. It’s a much more static football with more defensive tasks.

“The play is slower and more cadenced.”