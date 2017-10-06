NEWS
Friday October 6 2017
Sassuolo's Letschert has knee op
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Timo Letschert went under the knife today after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 24-year-old went off during Sunday’s 6-1 defeat to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

He was operated on by Professor Herbert Schoenhuber, assisted by Sassuolo chief medic Franco Combi, in Milan this morning.

A statement from the club confirmed the surgery was a success, but did not suggest a timeframe for his recovery.

This type of injury usually requires at least five to six months on the sidelines.

