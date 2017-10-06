Sassuolo's Letschert has knee op

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Timo Letschert went under the knife today after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 24-year-old went off during Sunday’s 6-1 defeat to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

He was operated on by Professor Herbert Schoenhuber, assisted by Sassuolo chief medic Franco Combi, in Milan this morning.

A statement from the club confirmed the surgery was a success, but did not suggest a timeframe for his recovery.

This type of injury usually requires at least five to six months on the sidelines.