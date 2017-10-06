Toni and Camoranesi become Coaches

By Football Italia staff

World Cup winners Luca Toni, Mauro Camoranesi and Marco Amelia will all begin the course for their coaching badges on Monday.

Next week’s class will include the trio, who lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

They are working towards their UEFA A/UEFA B certificate at the Coverciano training ground and must have at least 210 hours of lectures before handing in their dissertations at the end of November.

Others taking part in the same course are ex-Inter and Roma defender Cristian Chivu, former Sampdoria midfielder Angelo Palombo, one-time Giallorossi winger Amantino Mancini, Livorno defender Fabio Galante and new Roma team manager Morgan De Sanctis.

Francesco Totti had been due to take part, but put his plans on hold, as he could not commit to the time in class.