U21: Bonazzoli added to squad

By Football Italia staff

Italy added SPAL striker Federico Bonazzoli to the Under-21 squad for their friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.

The centre-forward, on loan from Sampdoria after coming up through the Inter academy, took part in the Under-20 side’s match against England yesterday.

Bonazzoli had already been called up by Azzurrini boss Gigi Di Biagio in November 2014, when he became the youngest ever player to feature for the Under-21s.

That record was later broken by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy’s Under-21 side beat Hungary 6-2 last night with Patrick Cutrone and Federico Chiesa braces, along with goals from Riccardo Orsolini and Fabio Depaoli.

They host Morocco on Tuesday at the Stadio Mazza in Ferrara – SPAL’s home arena.

GK: Emil Audero (Venezia), Mattia Del Favero (Juventus), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

D: Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo), Davide Calabria (Milan), Elio Capradossi (Bari), Lorenzo Dickmann (Novara), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Giuseppe Pezzella (Udinese), Filippo Romagna (Cagliari), Marco Varnier (Cittadella)

M: Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Fabio Depaoli (Chievo Verona), Manuel Locatelli (Milan), Rolando Mandragora (Crotone), Alessandro Murgia (Lazio), Matteo Pessina (Spezia)

F: Federico Bonazzoli (Spal), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Andrea Favilli (Ascoli), Riccardo Orsolini (Atalanta), Vittorio Parigini (Benevento), Daniele Verde (Hellas Verona), Luca Vido (Atalanta)