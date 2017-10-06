Kalinic on track for derby

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic is back in training and should be fit for Milan in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter next weekend.

The striker had to interrupt international duty with Serbia due to a muscular lesion in his right thigh.

There were concerns he could be out for over 10 days, but Sky Sport Italia report Kalinic took part in training with Milan today.

The optimism is therefore growing that the ex-Fiorentina hitman will be ready to start against Inter on October 15.

Meanwhile, news agency Ansa reports the game is on track to be sold out at San Siro.

This would surpass the 78,328 tickets sold for the most recent derby in April.