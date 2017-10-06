Juventus to let Howedes go?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus might not activate their option to buy on Benedikt Howedes if his injury problems don’t clear up, it’s reported.

He arrived on loan from Schalke 04 for €3.5m with obligation to buy for another €13m if he puts together 25 competitive appearances this season.

However, Howedes is yet to receive his Juve debut, having suffered from a thigh strain that’ll keep him out for at least another couple of weeks.

Now Mediaset Premium suggest the club is hedging its bets and looking towards Stefan de Vrij, who has still not signed a new contract with Lazio.

His current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, so Lazio could accept a €20m proposal in January.