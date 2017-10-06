Moggi: 'Milan ideal for Conte'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte “wants to return to Italy and Milan can be the ideal club for him,” claims Luciano Moggi.

The disgraced former Juventus director general already suggested the Conte-Milan move via Twitter.

“Conte wants to return to Italy and Milan can be the ideal club for him,” Moggi told Tuttojuve.com.

“If he were to win something with Chelsea this season too, his departure could well be possible.”

The Rossoneri have struggled so far under Vincenzo Montella and had already been heavily linked with a bid for Conte last year.

Meanwhile, Juve are second in Serie A behind the Napoli juggernaut.

“I see Juventus being competitive this year and they will be to the end. At the end of the day, everyone will say: they won even with VAR.

“The trouble with VAR is that some incidents are looked at again and others are not. It isn’t used evenly at the moment. If everything is subjective, there is no uniformity.

“Juve have conceded a few more goals than last season, but it’s also true they won six and drew one, so it’s a near-perfect start. Max Allegri must work out why the team concedes more goals, but it must also be said that they score more too.”