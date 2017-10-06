Roma to recall Sanabria?

By Football Italia staff

Roma could activate the €11m option to buy back Paraguay international Antonio Sanabria from Real Betis.

The 21-year-old was sold to Betis last summer for €7.5m, with an option to either receive 50 per cent of any future sale or to buy him back for €11m within the first two seasons, rising to €14.5m at the end of the third campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giallorossi director of sport Monchi is seriously considering a recall for Sanabria next summer.

He scored four goals in six Liga games so far this season and was also on target in Paraguay’s World Cup qualifier victory over Colombia.