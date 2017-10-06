Liveblog: Italy v Macedonia

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up, action and post-match comments from Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Macedonia in Turin.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This is the penultimate game in the group stage ahead of Monday’s trip to Albania and the Azzurri have won every match except for two.

Those were both against Spain, drawing 1-1 and losing 3-0, so it looks almost certain that Italy need to go via the World Cup 2018 play-offs in November.

These sides have only faced off once before, when the Nazionale scraped a 3-2 victory in Skopje thanks to Ciro Immobile’s 92nd-minute goal.

Italy will also be wearing their new kit for the first time, designed by Puma, with the freshly-unveiled FIGC logo.

Gigi Buffon is wearing blue in goal, while the rest of the Azzurri are in white.

