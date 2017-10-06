Line-ups: Italy-Macedonia

By Football Italia staff

Italy launch a new 3-4-3 formation in their World Cup qualifier with Goran Pandev’s Macedonia, starting Simone Verde, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

It kicks off in Turin’s Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Nazionale have won every qualifier in the group except for the two meetings with Spain, drawing 1-1 and losing 3-0, so unless something dramatic happens tonight and Monday, Italy are heading into the World Cup play-offs.

Giampiero Ventura has an injury crisis to deal with, losing Andrea Belotti, Marco Verratti, Daniele De Rossi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy.

He shelves the 4-2-4 system in favour of 3-4-3 with Bologna winger Verdi given his first senior Italy start alongside Immobile and Insigne.

Verdi has only ever played a couple of minutes for the senior Azzurri as a substitute in the friendly with Holland.

Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini gets the midfield nod with Davide Zappacosta and Matteo Darmian hoping to bring some Premier League verve to the wings.

The old BBC defence is reunited following Leonardo Bonucci’s Milan transfer.

Macedonia were only narrowly beaten 3-2 in Skopje when these sides last met, Lazio hitman Immobile scoring at the 92nd minute.

Defender Kire Ristevski is suspended, but the familiar faces are all in attack.

Genoa veteran Pandev is partnered by Palermo centre-forward Ilija Nestorovski, while Aleksandar Trajkovski also plays for the Sicilians in Serie B.

Italy: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Zappacosta, Parolo, Gagliardini, Darmian; Verdi, Immobile, Insigne

Italy bench: Donnarumma, Perin, Astori, D’Ambrosio, Spinazzola, Barella, Candreva, Rugani, Eder, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Gabbiadini

Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkoski; Radeski, Spirovski, Bardi, Alioski; Pandev, Nestorovski, Hasani

Macedonia bench: Nilson, Shiskovski, Tosevski, Doriev, Zajkov, Trajkovski, Trickovski, Jahovic

Ref: Martins (POR)