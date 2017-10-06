Chiellini questions FIFA rankings

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini criticised the FIFA ranking system ahead of Italy’s final World Cup qualifying group games against Macedonia and Albania.

The Azzurri host Macedonia this evening.

“We’ve had an important journey with the Nazionale and it’s only right to experience it with enthusiasm. We must try to involve the fans from the start, to build up that positivity the team needs,” Chiellini told Rai Sport.

“We will try to play with intensity and hunger, as we need the full points from the next two games.”

Italy need one point to be sure of a place in the World Cup play-offs, finishing behind Spain in the group, but six points from the remaining two games are essential to get a simpler draw.

“The FIFA ranking system leaves a few doubts and friendly results are probably given a bit too much weight. We hadn’t lost a qualifier since 2006, straight after the World Cup win, so I wasn’t even in the squad at the time.

“Anyone who takes part in a tournament knows that those 30-40 days can change everything and we all want to be there.”