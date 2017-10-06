Gasp: 'International duty enriches'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini admits losing so many players to international duty is tiring, but “it also enriches the players.”

The break is when many Serie A Coaches complain that their squads are decimated and stars exhausted by a never-ending fixture list.

However, Gasp bucks the trend, at least to a certain degree.

“It’s disappointing on the one hand, because with so many games they’d need to rest and recuperate, but I am also convinced that international duty is an important experience for everyone,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Therefore, the players return tired, but also certainly enriched.”

Atalanta have many star names all over the world now, including Papu Gomez starting for Argentina, after impressing in both Serie A and the Europa League.

“We are trying to stay close to the top spots, or at least in the positions behind the big clubs. In the Europa League, we got the toughest group on paper, but have done well so far.”

The Bergamo boys beat Everton 3-0 and grabbed a precious 1-1 draw away to Olympique Lyonnais.