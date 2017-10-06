HT: Chiellini breaks down Macedonia

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini has given a thoroughly uninspired Italy the half-time lead over Macedonia in the penultimate World Cup qualifier.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Azzurri had won every game in the group save for the draw and defeat to Spain, but still needed to secure a play-off spot for the 2018 World Cup. Missing Andrea Belotti, Claudio Marchisio, Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy, Giampiero Ventura dropped the 4-2-4 system in favour of 3-4-3 with Bologna’s Simone Verdi and Roberto Gagliardini getting their first senior Italy starts. Macedonia, beaten 3-2 in stoppages in Skopje last year, had defender Kire Ristevski suspended.

Gigi Buffon became the first Italy goalkeeper to wear Azzurri blue, as they debuted the new kit following a restyle of the FIGC logo.

Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile combined passes repeatedly at pace for the Napoli man to force a save from the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Gigi Buffon smothered a Goran Pandev half-volley at the near post after a ‘sombrero’ flick over defenders and Marco Parolo’s cross found Insigne for a free header, which he aimed straight at the goalkeeper.

Insigne’s assist then released Davide Zappacosta, but the Chelsea man’s first touch was dismal and he sliced it off target.

The Azzurri finally found a breakthrough on the follow-up from a corner, as Insigne’s through ball released Immobile and he generously rolled it across for Chiellini to tap in from six yards.

It was almost 1-1 moments later, as Leonardo Bonucci gave away possession on the edge of the box with a terrible pass, but Chiellini rushed across to force a corner.

Italy 1-0 Macedonia (Half-Time)

Chiellini 40 (I)

Italy: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Zappacosta, Parolo, Gagliardini, Darmian; Verdi, Immobile, Insigne

Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkoski; Radeski, Spirovski, Bardi, Alioski; Pandev, Nestorovski, Hasani

Ref: Martins (POR)