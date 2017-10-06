Luca Caldirola warns he could leave Werder Bremen after struggling for playing time. “I don’t feel the Coach has faith in me.”
The former Inter centre-back has been in Germany since 2013, including a loan spell last season at SV Darmstadt.
“I don’t feel the Coach has faith in me,” Caldirola told Bild newspaper.
“I love this city, but I have to think about my career. I continue to wait for a chance and I won’t lose hope, but if the situation doesn’t change by January, I’ll have to find another solution.
“I am 26 years old and I want to play.”