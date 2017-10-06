NEWS
Friday October 6 2017
Caldirola seeks Bremen exit
By Football Italia staff

Luca Caldirola warns he could leave Werder Bremen after struggling for playing time. “I don’t feel the Coach has faith in me.”

The former Inter centre-back has been in Germany since 2013, including a loan spell last season at SV Darmstadt.

“I don’t feel the Coach has faith in me,” Caldirola told Bild newspaper.

“I love this city, but I have to think about my career. I continue to wait for a chance and I won’t lose hope, but if the situation doesn’t change by January, I’ll have to find another solution.

“I am 26 years old and I want to play.”

