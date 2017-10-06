Parolo: 'Azzurri stretched out'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo insists Italy’s first half against Macedonia was acceptable, but after the break “we were more stretched out.”

Giorgio Chiellini’s tap-in just before the break was cancelled out by Aleksandar Trajkovski in a 1-1 draw.

“It was a good first half, we were unable to repeat the performance in the second half, were more stretched out and Macedonia found spaces between the lines.

“I thought the first half was good, the second was not,” the Lazio midfielder told Rai Sport.

The Azzurri’s final group game is in Albania on Monday and they are not yet guaranteed a place in the play-offs, let alone the role of seeds in that draw.

“We are Italy, we must go to the World Cup, so we’re going to Albania to seek the points we need to reach the play-offs. We have what it takes to achieve it.

“We must leave the past in the past, take the good parts from the first half performance, analyse what went wrong in the second and learn from it.”