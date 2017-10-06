Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Friday October 6 2017
Ventura must take the blame

Italy unveiled a new badge and kit against Macedonia, but Adam Digby saw the same old Coach and uninspired performance.

A draw. With Macedonia. At home. If ever a result summed up Italy during Giampiero Ventura’s tenure, it was this: the Azzurri held to a disappointing 1-1 stalemate by a team they should have brushed aside comfortably. The performance was every bit as uninspiring as the final score would indicate, and the 69-year-old can expect to be completely lambasted by the national and international media alike in the coming days.

Of course, there were mitigating circumstances, most notably an injury list which included midfielders Claudio Marchisio, Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini, not to mention first choice striker Andrea Belotti. Yet, at the risk of it being understated, this was a match Italy could – and most definitely should – still have won.

Those who did take to the field must also accept their share of criticism. Giorgio Chiellini scored one goal and prevented an almost certain equaliser in the opening 45 minutes, but it was the Juventus man’s initial failure to intervene that allowed Palermo winger Aleksandar Trajkovski to find the back of the net. Alongside him, Leonardo Bonucci carried his poor domestic form with him in another error-strewn display, nowhere near the imperious and unbeatable stopper he was until recently.

Yet the one most culpable is unquestionably Ventura. The same man who lined up the Azzurri in a suicidal 4-2-4 formation in Spain last month inexplicably opted to field seven defence-minded players against a team who sat second-bottom of Group G.

For all the talk of a tactical shift, Italy still looked devoid of ideas or attacking impetus, instead showcasing just how limited a side the Coach had selected. This was a game that cried out for names such as Federico Chiesa, Domenico Berardi or Alessandro Florenzi - energetic, inventive players who could run roughshod over a weaker opponent. Federico Bernardeschi was given less than half an hour to make an impression, while the bench was filled with the likes of Eder and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Meanwhile, Jorginho – who is once again averaging more passes per game than any other player in Europe – instead sat at home watching on TV, as Marco Parolo and Roberto Gagliardini featured in midfield. Even the in-form talents who did receive a call-up were left kicking their heels, Leonardo Spinazzola and Nicolò Barella remaining unused substitutes as the clock wound down.

There have been plenty of warnings, the Azzurri looking disjointed and unsure in almost every match under Ventura’s leadership, but he has remained paralysed by fear, looking more and more out of his depth as qualifying wore on until this most unacceptable of results.

Shortly after the final whistle he bemoaned a “lack of fitness levels” among his players, a startling excuse for a display undoubtedly affected by the squad and team he and he alone selected. Ventura cannot complain that players aren’t getting regular time at their clubs when ignoring those in better form. Those same men will return to Napoli, Juventus, Milan and elsewhere next week, starring in Champions League and Serie A action alike.

Make no mistake, if anyone looked unfit to fulfil their duties on Friday evening it was Giampiero Ventura, the Commissario Tecnico failing to inspire, improve or organise the Azzurri once again.

Have your say...
save the azzurri
Don't take any responsibility for your part in the demise of the national team Ventura..that's all you have done from the word go blaming everyone else for poor performances.
No one believes in you anymore, all the players have lost respect for you and it shows on the pitch.
Do the right thing and just go away Ventura!!!!
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:41pm
Gio
In 2012 i thought we were going forward starting to look like the 4 star team we are but under Ventura i feel we have gone 5 steps back! For me Immobile need to be dropped his basically another version of di natale
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:34pm
save the azzurri
Ventura has wiped out 70 years of proud footballing history in under 2 years..this is a footballing nightmare that won't go away until this incompetent loser is kicked once and for all...how he is still there defies belief!!!
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:31pm
PimoCalcio
I don't know of any other nation that plays workhorses in CM and then tasks the CBs with creative duties and building play.
A 2 man midfield will never work, since Pep every team plays with 3 in the middle or else they get steamrolled in this era with few exceptions.
Italy have many CMs! Verratti, Jorginho, Florenzi, Marchisio, Bonaventura, DDR, Pellegrini, Benassi and more.
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:29pm
meow
worst coach ever!! fire this piece of garbage before its too late. It already be too late. this is the worst Italy team i have ever seen play football. Fire him at once or miss the world cup!!
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:22pm
Baggio-4-Ever
Ventura is a typical ignorant uninspiring coach who should relieve himself from this position. If he doesn't, he will most-likely be humiliated out the the playoffs and hang this pathetic tag with him for the rest of his career. And also, I don't give a pass to these players who don't care about wearing the Azzuri shirt. Their all pathetic......I'm done
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:17pm
Anonymous
Spot on! About time he was called out. If Balo, Jorginho, Florenzi, Berardi and Chiesa had played even without the injuries to other class acts we would have walked that game. I have said time and time again, Ventura is stubborn and afraid to mix it up with the players who on merit deserve a start. Italy are going into a Golden generation with our italian youth including some amazing african/italians coming through too and still we don't progress or modernise.
on the 6th October, 2017 at 11:09pm
Dan
The same pathetic excuses...

Ventura: "I think that a lack of fitness made a big difference"
Again, he acts like this problem is exclusive to us. Perhaps it stems from him only playing two in the engine room?
Chiellini: "the defeat to Spain sapped our enthusiasm",
"it was our first real slip up of qualification", "Italy must ignore criticism"
For a supposedly tough defender, I find it incredible how he can allow words to hurt him so much.
on the 6th October, 2017 at 10:52pm

