Zappacosta: 'Italy jeers justified'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Zappacosta acknowledges the fans were “justified” in jeering Italy off the pitch after their 1-1 draw with Macedonia.

The Azzurri now need a point in Albania on Monday to be sure of a place in the World Cup play-offs, although that could be granted today if Bosnia don’t beat Belgium.

“When you concede a goal, it means something didn’t work,” Chelsea wing-back Zappacosta told TMW Radio.

“We put in a good first half performance, but the second was insufficient and unfortunately Macedonia got the equaliser.

“We will analyse this match with the Coach to avoid the same mistakes in future games. There was a setback and jeers are never pleasing, as we’d always want to be supported by our fans, but in this case they were justified.”

Italy had won every game in the group, save for the two head-to-heads with Spain, but the 3-0 defeat in Madrid seems to have sapped their confidence.

“Defeats are part of the job, we can’t let our heads drop, just as we mustn’t get too over-enthusiastic after a victory. We must be level-headed in every situation.”