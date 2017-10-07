Papers tear Ventura's Italy apart

By Football Italia staff

The Italy squad, and in particular Coach Giampiero Ventura, have been lambasted by the media after a 1-1 draw with Macedonia.

This result means the Azzurri are not guaranteed a place in the World Cup play-offs yet and their FIFA ranking could be further dented, giving them a tougher draw if they do make it.

The front page headlines from today’s main Italian sports papers can be seen here, but there was worse to come inside.

“Italy were indecent,” wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport in a 4/10 rating for Ventura.

“Poor football, movement, everything. A clump of Azzurri thrown there, like a handful of Subbuteo pieces. There is no width, nor a midfield. There’s nothing. How sad.”

Tuttosport wasn’t much kinder, noting that “the result is already a disaster, but the team is slow, lacking in ideas and quality.”

The Corriere dello Sport said the Italy squad and Coach had “lost their compass,” while Il Secolo XIX newspaper simply called this side “ignoble.”

Italy visit Albania for the final World Cup qualifying group game on Monday evening.

La Gazzetta dello Sport was particularly harsh on Leonardo Bonucci, who many deemed to be the worst performer on the night against Macedonia.

“Not even the return to the warmth of the BBC brings him back to his old self. Bonucci lost in the forest of his own doubts and bad thoughts.

“Innocuous long balls and uncertain hoofed clearances into the air, like you see at school. The torture continues.”