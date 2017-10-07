Brozovic and Mandzukic injured

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic sustained injuries on international duty with Croatia.

The pair limped off during the 1-1 draw with Finland last night, which looks as if it’ll push Croatia into the World Cup play-offs, as Iceland now top their group.

A statement from the Croatian Federation confirmed Brozovic has been sent back to Italy after suffering a muscular problem, so has been ruled out of Monday’s game against Ukraine in Kiev.

Although Coach Ante Cacic spoke of a “potentially serious” ankle injury for Mandzukic, the Juventus striker is being kept with the Croatia team for the moment.

He will travel to Kiev early and undergo treatment there to see if he’s ready to face Ukraine on Monday.