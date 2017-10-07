Police raid Benevento HQ

By Football Italia staff

Police raided the Benevento HQ and training centre as part of an investigation after captain Fabio Lucioni failed a doping test.

The defender insists he took no banned substances and the club has backed him, so it’s possible he was accidentally given something by their medical staff.

According to ItaSportPress, the Carabinieri officers raided the Benevento HQ, their training centre and the Stadio Vigorito.

They also looked around the Hotel Mancini in Rome, where Coach Marco Baroni and his squad are in a training retreat.

This is Benevento’s first ever Serie A season and so far they have lost all seven games.