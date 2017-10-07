Sassuolo consider Coach Zekic

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo are considering Croatian tactician Zoran Zekic, currently at Osijek, if they fire Cristian Bucchi.

According to Calciomercato.it, the 43-year-old has caught the attention of Neroverdi bosses after a disappointing campaign.

So far this season, Bucchi has managed just one win, one draw and five Serie A defeats after taking over from Eusebio Di Francesco.

Zekic has impressed at Osijek in his homeland, knocking PSV Eindhoven out of the Europa League play-offs in July and currently sitting joint third in Croatia.

Sassuolo aren’t the only club keeping an eye on him, as Dinamo Moscow have also considered an offer for Zekic.