Di Vaio backs Zaza for Azzurri

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza will earn an Italy recall if he keeps banging in the goals for Valencia, trusts Marco Di Vaio. “The best thing is his desire.”

The 26-year-old was ignored by Azzurri Coach Giampiero Ventura, despite scoring six in seven Liga games this season.

Valenciacf.com called on someone who has experienced playing at the Mestalla and wearing the Italy jersey – current Bologna director Di Vaio – who was in Spain from 2004 to 2006.

“I have very fond memories of Valencia and had a great start, scoring 14 goals, then a Coach arrived who didn’t appreciate me. Though it was difficult to accept, I decided to leave, but it was with a broken heart, because I hoped to stay at Valencia for longer.

“Zaza is a different player, he has other characteristics, but he is doing well and I am happy for him. It’s a fundamental stage for him to shine on and gives him the chance to get back into the Italy squad.

“We do have some similarities, too. Neither of us has hair! He’s left-footed, like me, plays as a hard-working centre-forward who likes to have his back to goal.

“The best thing about Simone is the desire he has every time he steps on to the pitch. He really wants to score, to win, to help the team and sacrifices himself for that.

“La Liga is not an easy place for Italian forwards to play, but compared to Serie A you meet more open opponents who allow greater room to run in. It’s less tactical and that gives you more opportunities to score goals.”

With Andrea Belotti injured for a month, should Italy recall Zaza?

“It’s complicated, because working in the build-up to a World Cup requires consistency, but if he keeps scoring goals, then he will have the opportunity to get back there.

“It’s not like in my day, where very few Italian players went abroad. Now Giampiero Ventura is accustomed to viewing players outside of Serie A.”