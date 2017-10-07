Ancelotti: 'I was fired because...'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti joked he “left Real Madrid because I was too close to the players, then Bayern Munich fired me because I had a bad rapport with the players.”

The Coach was sensationally sacked by Bayern last week after a reported rebellion from within the squad, led by the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

“I would’ve been here to pick up this award anyway, but just to be sure, Bayern told me to take an early vacation,” smiled Ancelotti as he received a prize for his book ‘Il Leader Calmo’ in Turin.

“I don’t know if my way of approaching the work is the right one. When I left Madrid, they told me I was too close to the players, then Bayern Munich fired me because they said I had a bad rapport with the players.

“I just want to have a rapport with people.”

Ancelotti has been tipped as the ideal Coach to replace Giampiero Ventura on the Italy bench, but insisted that won’t happen any time soon.

“I still want to work and train every day, so I haven’t thought about taking on an international job. I’ll be the Coach of Italy in the moment when I no longer want to train every day, of course assuming the Nazionale would think of someone like me.”