Allegri: 'UCL dream, not objective'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists winning the Champions League “is not an objective for Juventus, but a dream we have to work towards over many years.”

The Bianconeri have reached the Final twice in the last three seasons, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“These have been three marvellous years,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

“The first Final was unexpected, while the second we had more hope of winning. That didn’t prove to be the case, but it’s nonetheless a success, because playing a Champions League Final is not something that happens that often.

“We do not consider winning the Champions League to be an objective, but a dream that we have to work towards over many years. The objective for Juventus is to be stable in the top eight of European football.

“The club is doing a great job and there is motivation, which always makes the difference.”

Juve started their campaign this time around with a heavy defeat to Barcelona, then pushed past Olympiakos 2-0.

“The group this season is more balanced than it might seem, as there’s a lot of European experience there,” noted Allegri ahead of the next test with Sporting CP on October 18.

Although the Turin giants didn’t win the trophy last term, Gigi Buffon was voted best goalkeeper in the Champions League.

“He is a special talent and for 20 years has been the best in the world. To reach the age of 39 and be recognised as the best goalkeeper in the Champions League that season is something really unique.

“In my view, his secret is that he experiences everything like a kid, with a little bit of healthy madness.”