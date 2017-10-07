Chiriches facing shoulder surgery

By Football Italia staff

There are warnings from Romania that Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches could require surgery on his shoulder. “He has a loose ligament.”

Chiriches dislocated his shoulder a couple of times in recent months and has made just two appearances for the Partenopei this season.

“At Napoli they still don’t know what we discovered,” Romania Federation counsellor Andrei Vochin told Telekom Sport.

“Our medic tells us that Chiriches has a loose ligament in his shoulder. That means that with every challenge or clash, the shoulder risks popping out of joint and giving him a lot of pain. It’s happening increasingly more often.

“It is similar to what used to happen to Cristian Chivu.”

There are fears that if the condition is confirmed, surgery might be needed to stabilise the ligament and shoulder.