Norwegian ref for Albania-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Norwegian referee Svein Oddvar Moen will officiate when Italy take on Albania in Monday’s final World Cup qualifier.

It kicks off at the Loro Boriçi Stadium in Shkoder on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This is the final group game for the Azzurri, who were held to a surprising 1-1 home draw by Macedonia last night.

Meanwhile, Christian Panucci’s Albania lost 3-0 away to Spain.

Moen has been assigned to this game, the 38-year-old has already officiated Italy twice, in a 1-0 qualifying victory over Slovenia in September 2011 and a 0-0 World Cup qualifier in The Czech Republic in June 2013.